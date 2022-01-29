Joe Edwards heads Plymouth ahead. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX

Doncaster Rovers player ratings from deflating defeat to Plymouth Argyle

A failure to take chances cost Doncaster Rovers dearly as they were beaten by promotion-chasing Plymouth Argyle.

By Liam Hoden
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 8:27 pm
Updated Saturday, 29th January 2022, 8:43 pm

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @FreePressRovers.

1. Louis Jones 4

The only headline for the young keeper will be that he should have kept out Edwards’ header which went straight under his hand. He did not look commanding at all from deliveries into the box and that led to more nervy moments. He otherwise had very little to do but the big moment was costly.

Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

2. Kyle Knoyle 6

Caught out somewhat in the build-up to the second Plymouth goal, he otherwise defended well and joined in the attacking threat.

Photo: AHPIX Ltd

3. Ollie Younger 5

Beaten far too easily by Ennis on the byline in the build-up to the equaliser, he was nowhere close to being as commanding as the previous week, barring a strong opening to the game.

Photo: *

4. Joseph Olowu 5

Uncharacteristically suspect in each of the three goals, particularly the third when he allowed Garrick far too much space to receive the ball and shoot. Not his best game by far.

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

