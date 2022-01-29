Doncaster Rovers player ratings from deflating defeat to Plymouth Argyle

1. Louis Jones 4
The only headline for the young keeper will be that he should have kept out Edwards’ header which went straight under his hand. He did not look commanding at all from deliveries into the box and that led to more nervy moments. He otherwise had very little to do but the big moment was costly.
Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
2. Kyle Knoyle 6
Caught out somewhat in the build-up to the second Plymouth goal, he otherwise defended well and joined in the attacking threat.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd
3. Ollie Younger 5
Beaten far too easily by Ennis on the byline in the build-up to the equaliser, he was nowhere close to being as commanding as the previous week, barring a strong opening to the game.
Photo: *
4. Joseph Olowu 5
Uncharacteristically suspect in each of the three goals, particularly the third when he allowed Garrick far too much space to receive the ball and shoot. Not his best game by far.
Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD