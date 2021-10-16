Rodrigo Vilca fires on goal against Wycombe. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX

Doncaster Rovers player ratings from defeat to Wycombe Wanderers

Two early goals left Doncaster Rovers with a mountain to climb against promotion hot tips Wycombe Wanderers as a lack of ruthlessness told for Richie Wellens’ side.

By Liam Hoden
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 5:59 pm
Updated Saturday, 16th October 2021, 6:08 pm

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances in the 2-0 defeat at the Keepmoat. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @FreePressRovers.

1. Pontus Dahlberg 6

Left exposed by the marking from the crosses for the two goals. Otherwise he did not have a great deal to contend with throughout the game.

2. Kyle Knoyle 6

Was brushed aside for the first goal but defended well against the threat of Obita. Pushed forward well too.

3. Ro-Shaun Williams 5

Comfortably out-muscled by Akinfenwa for the second goal. Struggled with the physicality of the Wycombe forward for much of the first half.

4. Tom Anderson 6

Largely defended well and kept Akinfenwa quiet when he took over marking duties.

