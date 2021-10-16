Doncaster Rovers player ratings from defeat to Wycombe Wanderers

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances in the 2-0 defeat at the Keepmoat. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @FreePressRovers.
1. Pontus Dahlberg 6
Left exposed by the marking from the crosses for the two goals. Otherwise he did not have a great deal to contend with throughout the game.
2. Kyle Knoyle 6
Was brushed aside for the first goal but defended well against the threat of Obita. Pushed forward well too.
3. Ro-Shaun Williams 5
Comfortably out-muscled by Akinfenwa for the second goal. Struggled with the physicality of the Wycombe forward for much of the first half.
4. Tom Anderson 6
Largely defended well and kept Akinfenwa quiet when he took over marking duties.
