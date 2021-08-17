Accrington Stanley

Doncaster Rovers player ratings from defeat to Accrington Stanley

Doncaster Rovers fell to a third straight defeat as Pontus Dahlberg’s horror mistake saw them lose at Accrington Stanley.

By Liam Hoden
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 10:59 pm
Updated Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 11:43 pm

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances at the Wham Stadium. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @FreePressRovers.

1. Pontus Dahlberg 5

His early error was massively costly for Rovers and left them with a mountain to climb against a well organised side that manages the game really well. He did not look too rattled by it and performed well afterwards.

Photo: Richard Heathcote

2. Kyle Knoyle 6

Struggled to get forward as much as he has in other games, particularly in the first half. He was better after the break, pushing high up the pitch and getting onto diagonals. He also had Rovers’ best effort.

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

3. Ro-Shaun Williams 5

Defended well against Accrington’s twin attacking threats but his distribution out from the back was particularly poor. He played far too many direct balls that were easy fodder for the hosts.

Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

4. Tom Anderson 7

Typically strong in the air - and he needed to be against the skyscrapers of Accrington. A good performance.

Photo: Steve Flynn

