Doncaster Rovers player ratings from defeat at Cambridge United

1. Louis Jones 6
Conceded three goals but did not have a great deal to do throughout. Perhaps could have been stronger with the second goal.
2. Charlie Seaman 6
Added attacking threat and power on the flank during his time on the pitch. Some of his deliveries could have been better but he made a big difference.
3. Kyle Knoyle 6
Another decent performance out of position for the full back. He defended largely well. Some of his balls out from the back in the second half were poor and stopped Rovers producing what they did before the break.
4. Joseph Olowu 6
His naive error in first half stoppage time was the killer blow for Rovers as it led to Cambridge’s opener. It was a big blot on a good performance where he dealt with the challenge of Ironside well.
