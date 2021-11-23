Doncaster Rovers player ratings from defeat at Bolton Wanderers

Joseph Olowu is sent off by referee Stephen Martin. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX
Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances at the University of Bolton Stadium. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @FreePressRovers.
He conceded three goals as he kept his place in the side but he did not do a great deal wrong at all. He reacted well from set pieces, pulled a couple of good saves off at the times he was tested and came through relatively unscathed.
Got into some great positions in the opening half hour and popped up in spaces on the inside. He was given plenty to think about after the break with the overlap of the hosts leaving him isolated.
He will be disappointed with the goals conceded but he defended with the sort of calm and composure that is typical of him, even under the tremendous pressure of the second half.
The sending off undoubtedly turned the game and while the decision was particularly harsh, the rather rash nature of his challenge gave the referee pause for thought. All the more disappointing was the fact it was unnecessary.
His positioning for the two first half goals could have been better and he was under a lot of pressure after the break. He was a good outlet in the first and contributed to the attacking effort.
A driving force for the side in the opening half with his tenacity in midfield breaking up play and putting Rovers on the front foot. Nullified by the circumstances of the second period and his set piece delivery could have been better.
Like Galbraith he was a major reason why Rovers had good success in the opening half hour. He cut out so many passes and got Rovers on the front foot. He could have looked after the ball better in the second half and tried to do too much on occasion.
The sending off was huge but equally significant was Taylor’s miss at 0-0 when he had the goal at his mercy. A step up from his performance on return at the weekend as he caused problems.
Called upon to show his versatility once more after slotting in again at centre half, it was a strong all round performance from the veteran. He was lively before the dismissal and made Rovers a real threat high up the pitch. And then he defended with calm and composure to help keep Bolton at bay.
Another good performance, building on his impressive show off the bench at the weekend. He carried the ball well, picked his passes with incisiveness and was not short on effort when it came to covering defensively.
He worked his socks off all night, whether that was dragging defenders out of position in the opening period or contributing to the defensive effort and looking to be a target when Rovers were down to ten men. His pass for Taylor’s chance was perfect.
Offered very little following his introduction other than to rest the legs of Taylor. Needed to put himself about more.