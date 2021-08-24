Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Carabao Cup defeat at Stoke City

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances at the Bet365 Stadium. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @FreePressRovers.
1. Louis Jones 6
Could have done better with his handling of the Morgan Fox shot that led to Tom Ince’s goal but pulled off some good saves overall and distributed the ball out well.
2. Kyle Knoyle 7
Excellent in a position in which he has not featured regularly during his career on the right of a back three. Showed calm and composure defensively and took the opportunities to push out when they opened up.
3. Ben Blythe 8
Outstanding in the middle of the back three. He marshalled his fellow defenders superbly, timed his challenges well and was also not afraid to carry the ball out from the back and play diagonals. He may be called into action in the league sooner rather than later and did everything to suggest he is ready.
4. Cameron John n/a
Another victim of Rovers’ recent injury curse, he was forced off after 12 minutes with a back problem.
