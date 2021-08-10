Doncaster Rovers player ratings as they win Carabao Cup clash with Walsall from the spot

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances at the Banks’ Stadium. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @FreePressRovers.
1. Pontus Dahlberg 8
Three big saves in the shootout will see the keeper take the plaudits and rightly so. He also pulled off an excellent reaction save in the first half too. He again looked very assured between the sticks.
Photo: Richard Heathcote
2. Kyle Knoyle 8
Rovers' best player on the night and he capped it off with the winning penalty. Constantly an option on the right, he gave his opposite full back a torrid time and had Walsall on the back foot deep in their territory.
Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
3. Ro-Shaun Williams 7
A strong performance from the centre back. He dealt with most things that came his way and played some decent passes out up the pitch.
Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
4. Tom Anderson 7
Very good performance from the skipper who was as commanding in the air as always against a physically imposing opposition. And his penalty in the shootout was sensational.
Photo: Steve Flynn