Mallik Wilks celebrate as Rovers secure a play-off spt.

Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings as play-off place secured with win over Coventry City

Doncaster Rovers battled to a 2-0 win over Coventry City which booked their place in the League One play-offs.

Here is how we rated the individual performances at the Keepmoat

Had a largely quiet afternoon but made a good reaction save to keep out Hiwula following the re-start.

1. Marko Marosi 6

Had a largely quiet afternoon but made a good reaction save to keep out Hiwula following the re-start.
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Determined and disciplined display from the makeshift right back. Didnt leave anything out on the pitch.

2. Matty Blair 8

Determined and disciplined display from the makeshift right back. Didnt leave anything out on the pitch.
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Typically calm and composed at the heart of the defence. Would be a fantastic signing in the summer.

3. Paul Downing 8

Typically calm and composed at the heart of the defence. Would be a fantastic signing in the summer.
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Led by example at the back. Did the basics really well and adopted a no-nonsense attitude.

4. Andy Butler 8

Led by example at the back. Did the basics really well and adopted a no-nonsense attitude.
Bruce Rollinson
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4