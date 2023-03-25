News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
5 hours ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
6 hours ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
1 day ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers

Doncaster Rovers player ratings after their 2-0 defeat to Northampton Town

Injury-depleted Doncaster Rovers put in another miserable performance as they were comfortably beaten 2-0 by promotion-chasing Northampton Town.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 25th Mar 2023, 17:06 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 17:07 GMT

Doncaster created little in either half and gifted their opponents two goals through errors by goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell.

All in it was another afternoon to forget at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Scroll down for our player ratings.

Mitch Pinnock holds back Charlie Seaman.

1. nlyp_donny_northants_br1.JPG

Mitch Pinnock holds back Charlie Seaman. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Made two howlers which both led to goals. Saved the team from further embarrassment with a good second-half save from substitute Tete Yengi.

2. Jonathan Mitchell - 4

Made two howlers which both led to goals. Saved the team from further embarrassment with a good second-half save from substitute Tete Yengi. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Replaced in the first half due to injury but had been poor until that point.

3. James Brown - 4

Replaced in the first half due to injury but had been poor until that point. Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
One of Doncaster's better performers in the first half. Looked more dangerous after switching to the right but faded after the break.

4. Charlie Seaman - 5

One of Doncaster's better performers in the first half. Looked more dangerous after switching to the right but faded after the break. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Northampton TownDoncaster