Doncaster Rovers player ratings after their 2-0 defeat to Northampton Town

Injury-depleted Doncaster Rovers put in another miserable performance as they were comfortably beaten 2-0 by promotion-chasing Northampton Town.
Doncaster created little in either half and gifted their opponents two goals through errors by goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell.
All in it was another afternoon to forget at the Eco-Power Stadium.
1. nlyp_donny_northants_br1.JPG
Mitch Pinnock holds back Charlie Seaman. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. Jonathan Mitchell - 4
Made two howlers which both led to goals. Saved the team from further embarrassment with a good second-half save from substitute Tete Yengi. Photo: Tony Johnson
3. James Brown - 4
Replaced in the first half due to injury but had been poor until that point. Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Charlie Seaman - 5
One of Doncaster's better performers in the first half. Looked more dangerous after switching to the right but faded after the break. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD