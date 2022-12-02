Doncaster Rovers player ratings after dismal defeat to Michael Flynn’s Walsall

A toothless Doncaster Rovers display saw them comfortably beaten 2-0 at home to Walsall.

Rovers lacked any invention as they fell to a second straight defeat, managing just one effort on target over 90 minutes

Neither side created any chances of note during a low-key first half before Walsall took the lead through Tom Knowles' close-range finish seven minutes after the restart.

Danny Johnson then robbed Ro-Shaun Williams of the ball before rounding Jonathan Mitchell and passing into an empty net to double their lead.

Walsall move into the play-offs, while Doncaster drop to eleventh.

Scroll down for our player ratings.

1. Jonathan Mitchell - 6 Left with little chance with either goal, let down by some poor defending. Photo: Pete Norton

2. Kyle Knoyle - 5 Looked a shadow of himself after some exceptional performances last month. Saw a late effort blocked by Walsall net-minder Owen Evans. Photo: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD

3. James Maxwell - 5 Defensively OK but offered nothing going forward. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

4. Tommy Rowe - 6 Held his own defensively. Looked to get forward from left centre-back but unable to exert himself in the attacking third. Photo: HOWARD ROE