Doncaster Rovers player ratings after dismal defeat to Michael Flynn’s Walsall
A toothless Doncaster Rovers display saw them comfortably beaten 2-0 at home to Walsall.
Rovers lacked any invention as they fell to a second straight defeat, managing just one effort on target over 90 minutes
Neither side created any chances of note during a low-key first half before Walsall took the lead through Tom Knowles' close-range finish seven minutes after the restart.
Danny Johnson then robbed Ro-Shaun Williams of the ball before rounding Jonathan Mitchell and passing into an empty net to double their lead.
Walsall move into the play-offs, while Doncaster drop to eleventh.
Scroll down for our player ratings.