Doncaster Rovers player ratings after disappointing defeat to Bradford City
Doncaster Rovers' play-off hopes took a hit as they were beaten 1-0 at home to Bradford City.
Andy Cook's second-half header was the difference in a game of few chances for either side, which was played in front of Doncaster's biggest attendance this season: 10,655.
Cook broke the deadlock in the 71st minute when he headed home Adam Clayton's corner for his 20th goal of the season.
It was the visitors who came closest to scoring again after the goal and Tom Anderson was forced to clear an effort from Richie Smallwood off the line.
Doncaster are now five points off the top seven.
Scroll down for our player ratings.