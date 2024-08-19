Doncaster Rovers player admits a week of soul-searching awaits after Newport setback

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Owen Bailey says a week of soul-searching awaits Doncaster Rovers players following their shock loss to Newport County.

Rovers suffered their first defeat of the new season with a 3-1 loss down in Wales. Despite leading at half-time, Grant McCann's side endured a torrid start to the second half with three goals from the hosts in just over 20 minutes taking the contest out of Rovers' hands.

Speaking in the immediate aftermath of the game, McCann said he "didn't recognise the team in the second half" and Bailey concurs that the performance after the break was severely lacking from the high standards set in recent months.

With no Tuesday game in the diary, Rovers have a full week on the training pitches at Cantley Park. The first part of the week will undoubtedly see McCann, his staff and the players carry out a post-mortem on the Rodney Parade reversal, before turning their attentions to the visit of Morecambe this coming weekend.

Owen Bailey opened the scoring for Rovers down at Newport but the hosts rallied back to inflict a first defeat of the season on Grant McCann's side. Pic: Andrew Roe.

"You have to analyse it because it's a defeat and you never, ever want to get beat," Bailey, whose superb strike gave Rovers the lead, told the Free Press. "So it's not as though we're coming away happy by any means.

"This week we'll be working really hard and trying to put the wrongs right on Saturday. We'll obviously analyse it and go into the more tactical side of things in training this week.

"But the performance wasn't terrible. It was just certain moments of that second half that went against us. It's a weird one because I don't think that we played badly.

"We just didn't get going at all after half-time. It was the same against Accrington (on opening day) - conceding a goal straight after half-time - so it's something we need to look at as a group because ultimately it killed us against Newport.

"It's frustrating. I know it might sound stupid because we lost 3-1, but I truly believe we were the better team.

"But it's not season-defining. It's not like we have to win the next game to go and achieve what we want to do. But it'd be a massive help to do it. We've got the squad and characters to go and do that and we'll bounce back."