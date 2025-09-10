Doncaster Rovers pair nominated for first monthly awards of season after superb start

Grant McCann and Owen Bailey are both up for the first monthly awards of the new EFL season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers chief McCann is on the four-man shortlist for the League One manager of the month award whilst captain Bailey is up against three of his peers for the August player of the month gong. Rovers have made a superb start to life back in the third tier after promotion last season; they've posted 16 points from a possible 21 and sit joint-top, just below Cardiff City on goal difference.

That's earned McCann a nomination for the managerial award, where he's up against Bradford's Graham Alexander, Cardiff's Brian Barry-Murphy and Stevenage chief Alex Revell. McCann won the League Two manager of the month award once last term - the final one of the season in April 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Bailey, his goalscoring exploits as well as general consistency of performances saw him make the player shortlist. The skipper scored four goals in six league outings last month. He's up against Stevenage striker Jamie Reid, AFC Wimbledon forward Matty Stevens and Cardiff goalkeeper Nathan Trott.

All manager and player winners will be announced on Friday morning.