Biggins and Nelson both underwent scans on Tuesday after potential injuries were identified, while Rowe limped off injured in the 2-0 win over Tranmere Rovers.

Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield said: “It’s quite positive on Ben and Harrison. Nothing showed up in the area for Ben, he was on the training pitch today and we’ll see how he reacts from this session as to whether we push him a bit more tomorrow.

"Harrison’s scan showed something in his glute. He will miss the Swindon game, potentially a bit longer.

Doncaster Rovers midfielder Harrison Biggins.

"Speaking to him today he feels fine. But the scan showed something, so we will progress him in the next few days and see if he reacts.”

On Rowe, who has made just 12 appearances this term due a series of injuries, Schofield said: “He recovered really well from a recovery session he had yesterday.

"He felt a lot better this morning. We will just see how he is in the next couple of days.”

Schofield has no further injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s trip to Swindon.

Striker Caolan Lavery passed a fitness test to make the bench on Tuesday and came on for the final few minutes.

Joseph Olowu is in contention for a starting berth should neither Rowe or Nelson be available for selection.

