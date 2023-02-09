Doncaster Rovers pair could be fit to face Swindon Town but midfielder to miss out
Doncaster Rovers pair Ben Nelson and Tommy Rowe could be fit to face Swindon Town on Saturday, but Harrison Biggins will miss out.
Biggins and Nelson both underwent scans on Tuesday after potential injuries were identified, while Rowe limped off injured in the 2-0 win over Tranmere Rovers.
Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield said: “It’s quite positive on Ben and Harrison. Nothing showed up in the area for Ben, he was on the training pitch today and we’ll see how he reacts from this session as to whether we push him a bit more tomorrow.
"Harrison’s scan showed something in his glute. He will miss the Swindon game, potentially a bit longer.
"Speaking to him today he feels fine. But the scan showed something, so we will progress him in the next few days and see if he reacts.”
On Rowe, who has made just 12 appearances this term due a series of injuries, Schofield said: “He recovered really well from a recovery session he had yesterday.
"He felt a lot better this morning. We will just see how he is in the next couple of days.”
Schofield has no further injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s trip to Swindon.
Striker Caolan Lavery passed a fitness test to make the bench on Tuesday and came on for the final few minutes.
Joseph Olowu is in contention for a starting berth should neither Rowe or Nelson be available for selection.
Adam Long is back in training having missed two games due to a hamstring injury.