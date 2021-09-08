DONCASTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 06: A general view of play during the Sky Bet League One match between Doncaster Rovers and Plymouth Argyle at Keepmoat Stadium on March 06, 2021 in Doncaster, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Doncaster Rovers' odds to be RELEGATED this season following transfer deadline day - compared to Morecambe, Cheltenham Town and Cambridge United

Here are Doncaster Rovers’ odds to be relegated this season.

By Molly Burke
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 2:12 pm

Doncaster Rovers have been moving further and further down the table in recent years and finished in a play-off spot only three seasons ago.

The South Yorkshire club finished in 14th place in the 2020/21 campaign but it isn't looking good for them this time out – finding themselves at the foot of the League One table after four losses and a draw in their opening five fixtures.

Richie Wellens' side brought in the likes of Matt Smith (loan), Ethan Galbraith (loan) and Jordy Hiwula (free) over the summer and will be hoping their 12 new arrivals will be able to prevent them from dropping down to the fourth tier.

Here are Rovers’ odds to be relegated compared to the newly promoted teams...

1. Sunderland

Sky Bet - 100/1 William Hill 50/1 bet365 - 50/1

Photo: Lewis Storey

2. Sheffield Wednesday

Sky Bet - 28/1 William Hill - 25/1 bet365 - 20/1

Photo: George Wood

3. Portsmouth

Sky Bet - 28/1 William Hill - 33/1 bet365 - 33/1

Photo: Jacques Feeney

4. Wigan Athletic

Sky Bet - 25/1 William Hill - 25/1 bet365 - 25/1

Photo: Lewis Storey

