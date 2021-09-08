Doncaster Rovers have been moving further and further down the table in recent years and finished in a play-off spot only three seasons ago.

The South Yorkshire club finished in 14th place in the 2020/21 campaign but it isn't looking good for them this time out – finding themselves at the foot of the League One table after four losses and a draw in their opening five fixtures.

Richie Wellens' side brought in the likes of Matt Smith (loan), Ethan Galbraith (loan) and Jordy Hiwula (free) over the summer and will be hoping their 12 new arrivals will be able to prevent them from dropping down to the fourth tier.

Here are Rovers’ odds to be relegated compared to the newly promoted teams...

1. Sunderland Sky Bet - 100/1 William Hill 50/1 bet365 - 50/1 Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

2. Sheffield Wednesday Sky Bet - 28/1 William Hill - 25/1 bet365 - 20/1 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Portsmouth Sky Bet - 28/1 William Hill - 33/1 bet365 - 33/1 Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

4. Wigan Athletic Sky Bet - 25/1 William Hill - 25/1 bet365 - 25/1 Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales