Doncaster Rovers notebook: Season ticket sales, new stadium speakers costs revealed and academy latest

A look at some of the titbits of news surrounding Doncaster Rovers that may have flown under the radar:

Season ticket update

Rovers have sold more than 3,500 season tickets for next term - with sales on the rise thanks to the team's epic end to the campaign.

The club's shadow board's latest minutes were released on Monday and in them they detail that the figure stood at 3,596 at the end of the initial early bird window. That constitutes a rise of more than 850 from the previous year.

COO Shaun Lockwood is quoted as saying that the club were on track to "reach 5,500 season memberships given the

volume of people still to renew." After clinching the title the club will hope even more people are now tempted to purchase a ticket.

At this point it's worth, once again, pointing out the modest ticket pricing that Rovers have set. The fact that a season ticket costs roughly £16 a game is extremely good value for money, especially given that's now to watch League One football next term.

Tannoy cost revealed

The Eco-Power will be hosting League One football next season.

Other interesting points to come out of the shadow board minutes was the revelation of how much the new, temporary tannoy system costs to run. In late March the club trialled a new method of relaying messages and music to supporters after well-publicised problems with the main speakers inside the Eco-Power Stadium.

The new method garnered positive feedback and even manager Grant McCann, speaking to the Free Press, gave it the thumbs-up saying "it made a massive difference" to the atmosphere generated. It's now been revealed that the system doesn't come cheap - costing £2,000 per game to run, according to the minutes.

Celebration event

Tonight (Tuesday) sees the club host a 'champions celebration event' at the Eco-Power Stadium.

The hastily-arranged event will give supporters a chance to greet the team on home soil. It provides a chance for those not lucky enough to get a ticket for the Notts County match to see their heroes up close and personal.

It begins at 5.15pm with doors opening at 4.45pm. No tickets are required, with only the West Stand in operation. Details of the planned civic reception and open top bus tour have yet to be finalised, but it has been mooted for sometime in June or July.

Academy latest

Paul Green's under-18s ended their EFL Youth Alliance League season on a high with a 1-0 win over Port Vale last Friday.

Liam Potts notched the only goal of the game as Green's side withstood the blow of losing Franklin Middleton to a red card late on in the game. The match was played at the Eco-Power Stadium and means the team end the season in a good run of form, having won seven of their last ten matches.

An important few weeks now lie ahead as the group discover their immediate futures.