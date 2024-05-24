Doncaster Rovers notebook: Portugal plans, player getaways and Joe Sbarra clarification

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The season may have now finished but behind-the-scenes at Doncaster Rovers attention is fully turning to 2024-25.

Here, in the latest edition of our notebook, we take a look at some of the nuggets of news that might have gone under the radar.

Player downtime

You only have to scour the stories on Instagram to see that Rovers' players are taking full advantage of their time off.

Manager Grant McCann, in an in-house interview with the club last week, revealed that the squad would have "a couple of weeks off and then be straight back at it" as they prepare to get to grips with bespoke training plans devised by head of medical Dave Rennie.

For now though they are kicking back and globe-trotting. Kyle Hurst is out in Dubai whilst Luke Molyneux's port of call was Bucharest.

Portugal plans

McCann revealed last week that Rovers will be jetting off to Portugal during pre-season, probably in the early part of July.

DONCASTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 25: A general view of the Eco-Power Stadium during the Sky Bet League Two between Doncaster Rovers and Northampton Town at Eco-Power Stadium on March 25, 2023 in Doncaster, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The Free Press understands that the trip, set to take in the course of a week, will not see them play a friendly game therefore denying supporters the rare chance to watch their team on foreign shores.

The trip is likely to consist of double training sessions in the searing heat with the potential for a 'bounce match' although it's possible the club will not publicly announce this. As is McCann's way, the excursion will be strictly business, not pleasure.

Newbie's clarification

When Rovers announced that Joe Sbarra had become their first summer signing earlier this week, there was probably more than a few fans who had a big question on their lips. Just how do you pronounce his surname?

Well, the midfielder cleared it up thankfully in his first engagement with the media on Tuesday morning.

"It's pronounced Sa-bar-a. I've had some shockers. I've had Sarabia, they just added letters in! I've had Sparrow too, so they're probably the worst examples!"

Club recognition

Rovers have again won recognition for their stellar work off-the-field and in the community having won the Family Excellence Gold Award.

The gong is handed out to those that offer the very best experience for families attending matches, ensuring the experience on matchdays is an enjoyable one.

Marketing manager Mark Hughesman said: “It’s such a proud achievement for everyone at the club. We work exceptionally hard on delivering a memorable experience for families and new young supporters on matchdays so we are really pleased to have received the award yet again along with excellent feedback."

Busy time at the Eco-Power Stadium

Rovers may have played their final game of the season but the Eco-Power continues to be a hive of activity over the summer.

Last Saturday saw the Challenge Cup semi-final staged at DN4 with Wigan overpowering Hull KR. In midweek there was then a charity football match between local businesses. Later this month the stadium will also play host to an open air fight night of boxing, slated for Friday, May 31. Co-tenants Doncaster RLFC also have a home game on June 2 before the Doncaster Legends v Liverpool Legends charity match takes place on June 8.