Doncaster Rovers notebook: McCann's challenge, Ironside deflation and academy latest

A look at some of the bits of Doncaster Rovers news that may have gone under the radar.

Striker's deflation

Joe Ironside was the Rovers player chosen to undertake post-match media duties following the sobering defeat to Chesterfield at the weekend.

It's never easy fronting up to the press after such a loss but fair play to Ironside for doing so. He gave off a deflated feel, fully understandable after a testing day, both personally and as a team. The forward admitted the only positive was that Rovers are now afforded a chance to rectify the setback quickly, with Barrow's visit on the horizon tomorrow night.

Rovers have a quick chance to rectify the Chesterfield result when they welcome Barrow to the Eco-Power on Tuesday night. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

"We need to learn from Chesterfield and ultimately now all the focus is on Barrow Tuesday night," he said.

"We've got to learn quickly and go into Tuesday and give the best account of ourselves."

Suspension details given

Rovers have discovered the length of bans handed down to the two players who were sent off on Saturday. Luke Molyneux will just miss tomorrow night's game but Tom Anderson is set to miss at least three matches - tomorrow plus games against Grimsby and Crewe.

There was a worry that it may be extended further owing to his conduct once leaving the pitch but for now it appears to be set at just a three-game ban.

Staff's epic challenge

October arrives tomorrow and with it comes another busy month for Rovers.

They face seven games across the month, meaning precious down-time for the players or staff. For manager Grant McCann, assistant Cliff Byrne and other members of staff it's set to be non-stop as they are once again undertaking a mammoth charity challenge to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

The pair and other Rovers staff ran 5km every day last October - and they have now pledged to up the distance to 10km for this year’s challenge.

McCann has previously undertaken the gruelling challenge at previous clubs, including Hull City, and is a staunch advocate for the charity.

Speaking to the Free Press recently, McCann said: "I found myself, when I was at Hull, pulling over on the A1 and just running down country lanes!"

"You do find that and there's always pairs of shorts, trainers, earpods in the car! You don't know whether you're going to have the time in the morning or later on in the day so it's always in the back of your mind.

"But every day you're doing it we're raising money and trying to find cures for this. It's a challenge, a tough one again, but it'll be some sense of achievement if we can pull it off."

To donate to the cause, visit the fundraising page here.

Academy latest

Rovers' under-18s saw their recent upturn in form halted at the weekend, with Paul Green's side beaten 3-0 at home by Stockport.

After an eventful 4-4 draw with Huddersfield in the cup and a 4-2 win at Shrewsbury they came into the game full of confidence but sadly it wasn't to be as County ran out convincing winners.

The team have a break until their next game, a cup clash at Bradford City on Wednesday, October 9.

Bradford allocation

Rovers have been handed an initial allocation of 1,167 tickets for the trip to Valley Parade to face Bradford City on Saturday, October 26.

Given the spicy nature of dust-ups with their fellow White Rose side, expect these tickets to fly.