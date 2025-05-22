World championship boxing returns to DN4 on Friday. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

A look at some of the nuggets of news surrounding Doncaster Rovers right now:

New gigs for ex-Rovers duo

Mark Atkins has been named the new joint-manager of Doncaster City. The club were promoted last season from the Central Midlands League and Atkins will assume joint managerial duties with existing boss Nick Buxton.

Atkins, a Premier League winner with Blackburn, played 45 times for Rovers between 1999 and 2001.

Meanwhile, another ex-DRFC man has also landed a new job in non-league. Jamie Price, who was at Rovers between 1999 and 2005, is the new manager of Thackley. "After meeting everyone and feeling the passion they have for the club and the plans for the future, I knew it was the right place to start my managerial journey," he said.

New transfer link

Transfer rumours have been thin on the ground so far involving Rovers this summer.

A new one though involves defender Jordan Gabriel. The full-back is leaving Blackpool when his contract expires and Rovers are name-checked, along with the likes of Burton Albion and Reading, with a potential move when the window opens.

A right-back, Gabriel has experience in all three divisions of the EFL.

Boxing takes centre stage

The Eco-Power Stadium is in for a busy summer.

The football might have stopped recently but the stadium is working overtime in the coming months. Donny Fest and the Eve Merton Legends fixture are coming up in the next few weeks but this Friday sees championship boxing take centre stage.

Terri Harper is the star attraction, headlining the bill with her world title fight against German opponent Natalie Zimmerman.

In anticipation of the event, the pitch is currently being covered and the ring is getting set up on halfway. It will be located close to the East stand which will house fans, as well as ringside seats. The interest in the bill, which has a stacked undercard, is high and it's being screened live on DAZN. It will be the first fight night under the stadium lights since Jamie McDonnell's world title bout there back in 2013.