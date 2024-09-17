Doncaster Rovers notebook: Belles cup loss, Grimsby knockback and award nomination

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A look at some of the bits of news surrounding Doncaster Rovers that may have gone under the radar.

Belles beaten

Doncaster Rovers Belles suffered defeat in their FA Women’s National League Plate preliminary round tie at Norton & Stockton Ancients, writes Julian Barker.

Ciaran Toner's side were beaten 5-3 after extra-time in a goal-laden affair in the North-east. After a goalless first half, Belles went ahead three times but the hosts fought back to level each time and force an extra 30 minutes, during which they added another brace of goals.

Ruby Barnes, a recent signing from Derby, opened the scoring with Jess Tugby-Andrew and Jasmine Saxton adding the later Belles goals.

The hosts' Bianca Owens was the scourge of Belles, netting four times and is certainly a player who will need careful marking when the teams meet in the league at the Eco-Power Stadium next month.

Belles’ attentions now return to Division One North with a home game against Stockport County at the Eco-Power this Sunday (2pm) when admission is just £1 in recognition of 100 games for captain Tugby-Andrew.

Heavy defeat for under-18s

Doncaster Rovers' home ground, the Eco-Power Stadium.

It was a day to forget for Rovers' under-18s last Saturday. Paul Green's youngsters were well and truly put to the sword at Grimsby as they lost 7-1.

The only bright spot was another goal for Sam Straughan-Brown, whose penalty offered the scantest of consolations. The under-18s will look to fare far better when they travel to Shrewsbury this coming Saturday morning.

Mariners knockback

Speaking of Grimsby, Rovers recently announced that they had sold out their initial allocation of tickets for the trip to face their local rivals next month.

The Blundell Park fixture on Saturday, October 5 is a 12.30pm kick-off owing to live coverage on Sky Sports +.

After quickly selling out, Rovers were inundated with questions over whether any more would be forthcoming. To clarify matters the club posted a further update on Monday on social media, confirming on X that their request was denied by the Mariners.

He said: "We can confirm that a request for further tickets was made to Grimsby Town following the sell out of the initial allocation but we have been informed that no additional tickets will be made available."

Another nomination

Last week saw Luke Molyneux rightly named League Two player of the month for August after a stellar opening month of the campaign.

And now another of his colleagues is up for a gong. Jordan Gibson is on the four-man shortlist for goal of the month for August after his superb strike on the opening day against Accrington. He's up against Grimsby's Charles Vernam, Chesterfield's James Berry and Swindon's Will Wright. The winner will be announced this coming Friday.