Doncaster Rovers notebook: Academy's six-goal thriller, international joy and booking purge

A look at some of the stories surrounding Doncaster Rovers that might have gone under the radar.

Loanee's international strike

Many Rovers fans believe Patrick Kelly's energy was missing in Saturday's draw with Crewe. The West Ham loanee was once again missing after being called up by Northern Ireland's under-21s.

Rovers' loss was his country's gain, with the 20-year-old netting for Tommy Wright's side in a 5-0 destruction of Azerbaijan on Saturday afternoon. He'll be hoping to continue his fine form when they travel to Luxembourg on Tuesday in their final Euro qualifier.

When the news about Kelly's goal was revealed to Rovers boss Grant McCann - a former Northern Ireland international who won 39 caps - by the Free Press on Saturday a smile stretched across his face before declaring: "He's got a good coach."

Upon his exit from the press room he then added: "That's Tommy Wright, by the way!" with tongue firmly in cheek.

Academy thriller

Rovers' under-18s certainly pack plenty of action into their games. Paul Green's side have had some eye-raising scorelines this season, including a 5-0 win, a 7-1 defeat and a 4-4 draw.

Rovers' Eco-Power Stadium plays host to England's Elite Squad on Monday night. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Last Saturday was no different, with a 3-3 thriller played out in a league game at home to Walsall. Kenneth Imariagbe and Rhomani Murray netted in the first half with the score locked at 2-2 at the break.

Star man Sam Straughan-Brown then put Rovers in front as he continued his goalscoring exploits but the visitors pulled one back to ensure spoils were shared.

England in action in DN4

Tonight sees England's Elite Squad (formerly known as the under-20s) head to the Eco-Power to face Czechia in an Elite League fixture.

It continues Rovers' proud association with staging international games. Back in 2021 they memorably played host to England's women running out rampant 20-0 winners over Latvia in a World Cup qualifier in a game played in front of a crowd of more than 10,000.

Among the names to look out for tonight are Tottenham's Dane Scarlett, Manchester United's Tobias Collyer and Liverpool's Kaide Gordon. Kick-off is 7pm and tickets available at modest pricing - £5 adults, £3 concessions.

Bookings a thing of the past?

In the wake of receiving three red cards in two league games, Grant McCann called for his side to rein it in. He believed their discipline needed addressing, saying: "Our discipline has to be better. It's disappointing because the discipline has been poor the last few games. We need to address it."

You can't say his players haven't listened. The last three outings - against Barrow, Grimsby and Crewe - his team have not once entered the referee's book which is some achievement given how card-happy some of the officials are in League Two.

Crewe result ends a long wait - of sorts

Rovers fan and sports historian John Coyle is well worth a follow on Twitter/X (@JohnLeslieCoyl1). He regularly fires out interesting stats and records as well as posting updates on the club's contingent of out-on-loan players.

One particular eye-raising stat that cropped up over the weekend came in the aftermath of the draw with Crewe. Quite remarkably, as per John's tweet, it was Rovers' first draw in the league at the Eco-Power Stadium in well over a year: A goalless draw against Swindon Town on September 2, 2023.