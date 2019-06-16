Doncaster Rovers: 'No rush' to sort John Marquis' future as more bids arrive

John Marquis

Rovers have already received bids for the striker - who scored 26 goals in the run to the League One play-offs - but none have yet matched the club's valuation.

Though a breakthrough on Marquis' future is expected at some point before the start of the season, McCann is happy for him to remain part of his squad.

"It is what it is," he told the Free Press.

"The club does not need to sell him. Gavin [Baldwin, CEO] and the chairman have reiterated that to me.

"If John is here for the first game of the season then great. We'll try to get him among the goals again.

"If truth be told, John probably doesn't want to be here.

"He feels he deserves a crack at the Championship and so do I to be honest.

"I think to score 26 goals, he deserves the chance at a Championship club and we won't stand in his way.

"We're working hard with John here or with John not here. We've got a plan A and plan B."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McCann says Rovers have a strict valuation in mind for Marquis and insists he is well aware of the market value of strikers with such goalscoring records after his time at Peterborough United.

Posh sold Jack Marriott to Derby County last summer for an initial £3m - rising to £5m - while Conor Washington left London Road for Queens Park Rangers for a reported £2.5m in 2016.

"We've had nothing for four or five days but there have been two or three bids come in for John," McCann said.

"There's nothing that meets the club's valuation - nothing anywhere near it.

"The club do not need to sell him.

"John and his agent I'm sure are getting busy and trying to move on.

"But at the minute there is nothing that we think is realistic for someone who has got to 26 goals last season in League One.

"I've experienced, especially during my time at Peterborough, of what that sort of player should cost - when I was working with the likes of Conor Washington and Jack Marriott, and I know what sort of fees they went for.