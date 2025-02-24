Doncaster Rovers' next opponents Newport County aim to "find a solution" to striker crisis

Doncaster Rovers' next opponents Newport County are having to contend with a striker crisis ahead of their trip to South Yorkshire.

The Exiles visit the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday and are mired in mid-table obscurity: 12 points shy of the play-offs but 14 clear of relegation danger.

Courtney Baker-Richardson was shown two yellow cards in Newport's 3-0 defeat to Cheltenham last weekend meaning he'll sit out the match against Grant McCann's side. Fellow striker Kyle Hudlin (calf) is set to be on the sidelines until April time. County allowed Luke Jephcott and Hamzad Kargbo to leave on loan in the recent transfer window and there are no recall options in either deal, meaning Nelson Jardim is light of genuine centre-forward options ahead of the trip north this weekend.

He said: "We'll have to find a solution and let's speak with the boys to make sure they don't repeat this (red card), but I don't think that was anything special. We've shown throughout the season that we always find a solution. This is just another problem that we have to face and we will come up with a good answer."

Rovers will be looking for revenge after a 3-1 defeat down in Wales back in August. Owen Bailey opened the scoring for the visitors that day but three goals in just over 20 minutes after half-time saw the hosts turn the game on its head.

Newport certainly have Rovers' number, winning the last four league meetings between the two sides.