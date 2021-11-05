Doncaster Rovers' next opponents appoint experienced new manager

Keith Hill

Iron - who currently sit bottom of League Two - sacked Neil Cox and his assistant Mark Lillis on Monday after a run of seven defeats in ten league matches.

And they have acted swiftly to hand the reins to Hill, who has been out of work since May when he left Tranmere after guiding them into the play-offs.

Rovers are set to travel to Glanford Park twice in four days – first for Saturday’s FA Cup first round tie and then on Tuesday for the final group game in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hill has managed sides against Rovers in 14 matches, winning five and losing seven including the last three meetings.

The last FA Cup tie involving Rovers he took charge of saw him guide Rochdale to a 1-0 win in the third round in January 2018.

Hill twice guided Dale to promotion to League One in two spells which sandwiched a period in charge of Barnsley where he secured Championship survival.

He took over Bolton in August 2019, looking to stabilise them following the buyout which took them out of administration. He could not save the Trotters from relegation to League Two and his contract was not renewed at the end of the season.

*