Doncaster’s play-off bid suffered a blow at the weekend with a poor 3-0 defeat at Colchester United.

But it could have been much worse after Mansfield, Swindon and Salford all lost.

It leaves Rovers still very much in the mix, three points behind seventh-placed Swindon Town.

But are Rovers going to have enough to get into the top seven this year? Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.

1. Leyton Orient - 91pts (+31) Promotion chance: 84% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Northampton Town - 84pts (+28) Promotion chances: 68% Play-off chances: 27% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Stevenage - 79pts (+14) Promotion chances: 45% Play-off chances: 37% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Swindon Town - 74pts (+13) Promotion chance: 31% Play-off chance: 37% Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales