Doncaster Rovers' new predicted points total and finish in pictures after dire defeat at Colchester United - plus Mansfield Town, Salford City, Walsall and Bradford City's predicted finish
Doncaster’s play-off bid suffered a blow at the weekend with a poor 3-0 defeat at Colchester United.
But it could have been much worse after Mansfield, Swindon and Salford all lost.
It leaves Rovers still very much in the mix, three points behind seventh-placed Swindon Town.
But are Rovers going to have enough to get into the top seven this year? Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.
