Doncaster Rovers new boy Kieran Agard 'needs a chance to get back to his best'

New Doncaster Rovers striker Kieran Agard

That is the verdict of Argyle writer Chris Errington of Plymouth Live who said the striker’s breakthrough at Home Park never came during his short spell.

Agard became Rovers’ first January signing after reaching the end of a short term deal with Plymouth, and signed an 18-month contract at the Eco-Power Stadium.

“I think Kieran has had quite a few injury problems over the last few years so when he came into the club I don’t think his fitness was what he would have liked it to have been,” Errington said.

“He was a regular in the squad but only had limited chances, in part due to Ryan Hardy and Luke Jephcott doing well earlier on in the season. They’ve got Hardy, Jephcott, Niall Ennis and Jordan Garrick.

“It was always going to be difficult for him to get up to speed with the rest of the squad, having been out for so long.

“But he didn’t do badly, considering where he started from.”

Agard scored three goals in 16 appearances for Plymouth. He started back to back games before the turn of the year but an injury halted his progress.

Errington said: “He started Steven Schumacher’s first home game in charge and scored the only goal of the game against Charlton. He then started in the next game against Cheltenham but he picked up an ankle injury and it turned out to be his last appearance for Argyle.

“Schumacher said he didn’t think he’d be able to give him the game time he’d want in the second half of the season.

“From everything I’ve heard, he was brilliant in training and showed a really positive attitude.

“He’s definitely got a pedigree for scoring goals at League One level, albeit not for a couple of years.

“I couldn’t tell you with any certainty that he will score a lot of goals but I wouldn’t be surprised if he did either.”

On the type of striker Rovers are getting, Errington said Agard is at his best around the box.

He said: “Argyle play a 3-5-2. One of the strikers, and it’s typically Ryan Hardy, will run in behind the defence. Agard was playing slightly off him, dropping deeper and was a bit more in and around the penalty box.

“He was a penalty box player and that’s where you’re going to get the best out of him.”

