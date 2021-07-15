Doncaster Rovers new boy Jordy Hiwula 'capable of hitting double figures' this season

That is the verdict of Rovers boss Richie Wellens who expects the 26-year-old to make a goalscoring impact on his new club.

Though he has operated as a striker for much of his career, Wellens has Hiwula earmarked for a role on the left of a front three for Rovers and is confident he will deliver the goods.

“He’s a proven performer at this level,” Wellens told the Free Press.

Jordy Hiwula

“He’s had 157 starts in his career and 64 goals from the left side and as a striker.

“We don’t see him as a striker, though he can fill in there.

“I think his best season came at Coventry under Mark Robins, and they were very good that season. He scored 14 from the left wing and I think he’s very capable of getting double figures from that position for us.”

Hiwula was a free agent after leaving Portsmouth at the end of last season, along with fellow new Rovers arrival Ben Close.

He is well-versed in life in League One with 204 of his 239 senior appearances coming in the third tier.

Hiwula began his career in the Manchester City academy where he remained until the age of 20.

He made 61 appearances across two campaigns for Coventry, scoring 17 goals, and he helped them to the League One title last term.

He was released in the summer of 2020 and joined Portsmouth, initially on a short term contract which was eventually extended until the end of the season.

