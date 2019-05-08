Doncaster Rovers: Momentum for play-offs is overrated insists Grant McCann

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann believes the importance of momentum is often overstated when approaching a play-off campaign.

It has often been suggested the team on the best run of form heads into the play-off campaign with the best chance of success but McCann says the situation is more nuanced than that.

“Momentum is a good thing and it can be used in any way you want,” McCann said.

“But I don’t think it matters when you come into the play-offs.

“It’s two games over two legs and it comes down to whoever fancies it, whoever is good enough or whoever is better on the day is going to win it.”

Rovers ended a three game sequence without a victory with the 2-0 win over Coventry City which booked their place in the play-offs last weekend.

Meanwhile, semi-final opponents Charlton Athletic have won ten of their last 13 matches.

McCann says he will take more heart from the last two Rovers performances rather than results as he looks to plot a way past the Addicks.

“If you look back on our last two games we've gone to Oxford, a very good team playing well and we could have won the game,” he said.

“And then we had a good, disciplined performance against Coventry that we needed to do to get ourselves into sixth place.

“Looking back on it, we set ourselves a target of 20 points from the last ten games and we finished with 17, three short of what we expected.

“All in all, we've got there now and I don't think it matters how far we finished behind third place or anything like that.

“Whatever has happened to this point is not forgotten about but we reset ourselves.

“We've got two games against Charlton to try to get to Wembley.”