Doncaster Rovers midfielder makes quickfire debut for new club just hours after signing

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 09:09 BST
Zain Westbrooke made his Scunthorpe United debut just hours after Doncaster Rovers sanctioned his departure.

Wednesday evening saw Rovers confirm that the 28-year-old had joined the National League side on a loan arrangement until January. Westbrooke has been on the periphery of the Rovers squad this term, failing to make a senior appearance and being an unused substitute for all three Carabao Cup games. He did feature in pre-season, sometimes operating as a makeshift full-back, but struggled to break into McCann's plans once the real action got underway.

Amid plenty of competition in the middle of the park, McCann allowed Westbrooke to join the Iron - and he made an immediate debut on Wednesday night. He came on as a sub for the final 17 minutes of Scunthorpe's 3-1 victory away at York City, a win which took Andy Butler's side up to fourth in the standings.

Westbrooke is under contract at Rovers until 2026.

