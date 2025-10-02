Doncaster Rovers midfielder makes quickfire debut for new club just hours after signing

Zain Westbrooke made his Scunthorpe United debut just hours after Doncaster Rovers sanctioned his departure.

Wednesday evening saw Rovers confirm that the 28-year-old had joined the National League side on a loan arrangement until January. Westbrooke has been on the periphery of the Rovers squad this term, failing to make a senior appearance and being an unused substitute for all three Carabao Cup games. He did feature in pre-season, sometimes operating as a makeshift full-back, but struggled to break into McCann's plans once the real action got underway.

Amid plenty of competition in the middle of the park, McCann allowed Westbrooke to join the Iron - and he made an immediate debut on Wednesday night. He came on as a sub for the final 17 minutes of Scunthorpe's 3-1 victory away at York City, a win which took Andy Butler's side up to fourth in the standings.

Westbrooke is under contract at Rovers until 2026.