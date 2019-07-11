Doncaster Rovers: Mickey Walker delivers his verdict on Darren Moore’s appointment
Mickey Walker has trumpeted Darren Moore’s return to Doncaster Rovers – and says the appointment suits both parties.
The former Rovers director of football has backed Moore to build on last season’s sixth-placed finish under Grant McCann.
And he sees Doncaster as the perfect route back into the game for the 45-year-old following his controversial dismissal from West Bromwich Albion earlier this year.
“I think it’s an excellent appointment,” Walker told BBC Radio Sheffield.
“If you look at it in a positive way they’ve got a Premier League or Championship manager.
“He’s a very enthusiastic and credible guy is Darren. I’ve known him a long time.
“I think it’s a good appointment for both sides.
“It’s important Doncaster get back to the Championship. And Darren will want to get back in.
“He’s got a great opportunity now because Doncaster is a fabulous club with a great history, fabulous stadium and it’s going in the right direction.
“Good on the board and the chairman and the chief executive. They’ve done well. They’ve picked a good fella there, I’m sure.”
Rovers came agonisingly close to reaching Wembley last term but have since seen seven of the players who started the play-off semi-final second leg at Charlton depart.
Nevertheless, Walker thinks Moore will set the bar high.
“The target’s got to be better than top six,” he said.
“Knowing Daz and the positive way he works I would think he’ll want to get up automatically.
“That would be really positive for Doncaster and I’m sure everybody will wish him all the best, especially the guys who remember him playing for the club.”