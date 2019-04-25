Doncaster Rovers: McCann urges side to play without fear as they hunt final play-off spot

Grant McCann insists Doncaster Rovers must play without fear as they go in search of a vital win at Oxford United.

Back-to-back defeats to Sunderland and Accrington Stanley over the Easter weekend weakened Rovers’ standing in sixth spot in League One.

Arguably more concerning than the results were the performances, with plenty of errors in nervy showings hampering chances of victory.

But as they prepare to visit one of League One’s form sides in Oxford, McCann says any nerves must be left at the door if Rovers are to secure the final play-off berth.

“The last thing I said to the players after the game on Tuesday was go and enjoy these last two games,” he said.

“There is no fear here, no one putting on any extra pressure on you or stress. Go and enjoy them.

“We’ve got to this stage of the season for a reason – because we’ve enjoyed every game, we’ve played with freedom and we’ve played with a no fear approach.

“Maybe in the last couple of games a fear approach has set in for the group but we need to get that back for the next two games.

“We have to enjoy these, play with a smile on our faces and see where we go.”

Rovers have a three point advantage over seventh placed Peterborough United, who still hold a game in hand. Posh have trips to Walsall and Portsmouth before hosting Burton Albion on the final day.

Rovers currently hold a superior goal difference, meaning they continue to hold their own destiny in race for sixth.

“It is in our hands and we have to enjoy these two tough games,” McCann said.

“We need to get our mojo back.

“It’s only a few days ago we had won four in a row and we were sitting in a very healthy position.

“Now we’ve got to do it the hard way.

“We’ve been written off and we’ll be written off again but I’ve got full belief in this group that they can turn it around now and get the job done.”