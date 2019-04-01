Doncaster Rovers: McCann’s praise for fresh focus of John Marquis

Grant McCann praised Doncaster Rovers striker John Marquis for the manner in which he dealt with the disappointment of not scoring goals.

Marquis broke an eight game sequence without scoring as he netted his 23rd goal of the season in Rovers’ 3-1 win over Walsall on Saturday.

While the striker’s drive and determination on the pitch has not waned on the pitch, Marquis needed to keep a close check on how he channelled his disappointment over not scoring according to McCann.

And he revealed a nugget of wisdom he offered the 26-year-old.

“I said there’s no point looking down or looking up because one is always green and the other is always blue,” McCann said.

“Just keep your focus on the next run.”

“I was pleased for John to get the goal. He’s always going to score goals is John.

“Apart from his goal he made a lot of very good runs and probably didn’t get it again, as has been the case for him recently.

“The beauty of it is that he’s not getting disappointed with it.

“I’ve said to him the more runs he makes the more chances you’re going to get – and don’t get frustrated with it.”

Marquis is a player who struggles to hide his frustrations on the pitch but that is not something McCann is keen to alter any time soon.

He said: “John is what he is – you wouldn’t want to change him for the world.

“He plays on the edge and he’s been a revelation for us this year.”

Marquis – nominated by the EFL for the League One player of the year award – has now netted 19 league goals this season and trails only Luton Town’s James Collins, who is two ahead, in the divisional charts.