Doncaster Rovers: McCann delighted at ‘character’ of side in huge draw in play-off race

Grant McCann hailed the character of his Doncaster Rovers side after they came from behind to earn a big point in the play-off race at Oxford United.

John Marquis put Rovers ahead early but goals from Marcus Browne and James Henry saw Oxford lead early in the second half.

Rovers pushed hard for a way back into a windswept game and forced the equaliser which saw youngster Nico Jones turn into his own goal from a Danny Andrew cross.

After a difficult Easter weekend which saw them suffer back-to-back defeats which weakened their grip on the final play-off berth, McCann was pleased with the response.

“I thought we showed tremendous character today,” McCann said,

“This is not an easy place to come. The wind is blowing all over the place.

“First half it was a bit difficult because we were playing with the wind and it’s hard putting balls into a striker’s feet.

“But credit to us, it was a great ball from Mallik and a great finish from John.

“Then we conceded a sloppy goal for our liking.

“But to respond again to get the equaliser after going 2-1 is a credit to them.”

“Oxford are the form team in the division and their front four is among the best in the division. I said that after the game at the Keepmoat.

“Whyte, Brown, Henry, Sinclair – they’ll cause any team in this division problems and we dealt with them well.”

Rovers head into the final game of the season knowing victory over Coventry City will take them into the play-offs.

But they may earn their passage earlier with Peterborough United needing a result in their game in hand at automatic promotion chasing Portsmouth on Tuesday night.

A draw is unlikely to be enough for Posh, who have an inferior goal difference to Rovers.

