Doncaster Rovers: Marko Marosi to join Coventry City on three-year-deal

Goalkeeper Marko Marosi has agreed a three-year deal with Coventry City.

The 25-year-old rejected an offer from Doncaster Rovers to remain at the Keepmoat Stadium beyond his current deal, which expires next month.

Coventry boss Mark Robins said: "We’re pleased to announce that Marko has agreed to join the club, signing a three-year deal.

“Marko was a key part of Doncaster’s side that reached the Play-Off Semi-Final, and he will be an important part of our squad as we look to push on next season.

“He is a goalkeeper with a strong presence in the box, a good shot-stopper and can also distribute the ball well, which is vital for the way that we want to play, and we look forward to working with him.”

Marosi made 95 appearances for Rovers after joining from Wigan Athletic in 2014.