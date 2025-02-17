Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann reveals stance on free agent additions
Free agents can still be added to squads and Rovers have space in their squad after confirming their roster to the EFL last week.
Josh Emmanuel and Max Biamou are two players in the past year who have arrived in DN4 as free agents, both contributing to the cause albeit in short, sharp bursts before departing for pastures new.
Grant McCann, the Rovers chief, says he is unlikely to dip his toes in this particular market unless a major injury curse strikes his squad.
"The opportunity is there if needed," McCann reflected to the Free Press.
"But it would only be needed if we picked up a serious amount of injuries really. It's a difficult one because we're happy with the group.
"We're getting asked all the time 'can we train with you' (by unattached players). But I don't think it's the right time. We just need to keep the group strong and together. It's not about bringing two or three trialists in. We're focused on one goal and are just trying to get out of this division, game by game. There'll be no free agents coming unless - touch wood - we get lots of injuries."
Rovers head to Morecambe tomorrow night for the first of back-to-back trips to Lancashire, with a trip to Accrington Stanley four days later.
