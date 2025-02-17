Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann reveals stance on free agent additions

The winter transfer window closed earlier this month but one potential avenue of signing players remains open to Doncaster Rovers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Free agents can still be added to squads and Rovers have space in their squad after confirming their roster to the EFL last week.

Josh Emmanuel and Max Biamou are two players in the past year who have arrived in DN4 as free agents, both contributing to the cause albeit in short, sharp bursts before departing for pastures new.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grant McCann, the Rovers chief, says he is unlikely to dip his toes in this particular market unless a major injury curse strikes his squad.

Rovers' chief Grant McCann.

"The opportunity is there if needed," McCann reflected to the Free Press.

"But it would only be needed if we picked up a serious amount of injuries really. It's a difficult one because we're happy with the group.

"We're getting asked all the time 'can we train with you' (by unattached players). But I don't think it's the right time. We just need to keep the group strong and together. It's not about bringing two or three trialists in. We're focused on one goal and are just trying to get out of this division, game by game. There'll be no free agents coming unless - touch wood - we get lots of injuries."

Rovers head to Morecambe tomorrow night for the first of back-to-back trips to Lancashire, with a trip to Accrington Stanley four days later.