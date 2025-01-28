Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann on the 'tough' side of management that nobody sees

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grant McCann has opened up on the side of management that supporters do not see.

As well as trying to lead Doncaster Rovers to promotion out of League Two, the Northern Irishman is also on hand to give support and guidance to his players.

And when you have 25-plus different personalities, problems and flaws to contend with it can sometimes take its toll on the man at the helm.

"I love my job and I love working for this football club but there are days when you think 'that was tough, today'," McCann told the Free Press. "There's days where you just want to get into bed and put on a film on and just switch off.

"There's lots going on at different times but you've just got to be as supportive as you can be. I'm fortunate that I've got three boys and my oldest boy is around the same age as some of the lads here so I just try and give them the best advice and guidance I can really. We've got an open door policy here where the players can come in and talk to us about anything they want.

"That side of it is tough."

The subject was broached partly owing to McCann's recent comments on how star man Luke Molyneux was negatively affected after abuse on social media.

"I was watching a programme the other day and it was talking about Snapchat and apps like that and I wouldn't have a clue how to work any of them!" McCann adds. "I know all my kids do and it's just the way of the world isn't it? It's completely changed with social media. Like I say, you can use it as a positive or negative. I do think it can certainly harm people with some of the comments written. But at the end of the day if it's affecting you that much just come off it. It is what it is."

Rovers make the long trip to Barrow on Wednesday night looking to make it four successive wins in all competitions.