Doncaster Rovers man wants to 'send a statement' with derby victory at Bradford City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Patrick Kelly is quickly becoming accustomed to the hustle-bustle nature of League Two football.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The West Ham United midfielder is on a season's loan at Doncaster Rovers and is finally looking to get into some rhythm with his temporary employers after a stop-start first few months in South Yorkshire.

With his international commitments with Northern Ireland's under-21s now on pause until March, Kelly is looking to string together a consistent sequence of games. He's started the last two and is in line to make it three in a row for the first time when Rovers visit Bradford City tomorrow in an eagerly-anticipated White Rose dust-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a local derby and a big chance for us on Saturday," Kelly told the Free Press. "Obviously Bradford are doing well at the minute so if we can go and beat them at their place it'd send a statement. So it's a good chance to bounce back."

Patrick Kelly is aiming for a Rovers bounce-back at Bradford on Saturday.

The 20-year-old was of course referring to a positive response after Tuesday's shock defeat by Bromley.

Grant McCann's side huffed and puffed but couldn't break down the resilient visitors, who pinched the points for only their third win of the campaign.

Kelly reflected on the defeat, saying: "It was a bit of sucker punch but that's what they came here to do: frustrate us. And it worked so we need to look at ourselves and be better at things like that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our target is to win the league and performances like that won't do it. We need to be a lot better in every aspect, from back to front. We need to be crisper in our passing, movement needs to be sharper and we need to create more chances to put teams away especially when you have that much possession."