Doncaster Rovers man on tireless training ground efforts as he makes 'exciting' admission

For Harry Clifton, practice makes perfect.

The Doncaster Rovers midfielder notched his third league goal of the season to seal a vital three points in a slog of a game against Harrogate last weekend. Granted, the match-winning strike was hardly a classic - Clifton's effort was straight at visiting goalkeeper James Belshaw but fortuitously squirmed underneath him and trickled into the net.

But speaking post-match, Clifton's manager Grant McCann referenced the sheer amount of practice that the 26-year-old puts in on the training ground in terms of attempting similar-type shots saying: "Harry practices that kind of shot every single day in training ground, probably 20, 30 balls he receives and shoots. And you get your just rewards when you put the work in."

When that was put to him, Clifton responded: "That's just how I've learned and how I've been brought up. Things don't just happen, you have to practice at it.

"Especially, when you're in and out of the team, like I have been it's important you do those extra things and take a bit of time. I'm glad it's paid off. It's important I stayed sharp because when you get given the chance you need to be ready.

"You want to be starting. It's maybe a bit frustrating but it's a team game and the most important thing is to get three points. I know I can contribute to that, like I have today. You can't let standards drop and that's what I've learned over my career. You need to be ready. I'll keep my head down like I always do."

The win over their Yorkshire rivals made it back-to-back league wins for Rovers as they moved up to third spot in what is a tightly-bunched jostle for promotion. Making it three in a row - a feat not achieved since the opening month of the season - is now the next aim. That begins on Wednesday night when Clifton and his colleagues make the lengthy trek up to Barrow.

"We definitely need to go on a run now," Clifton added. "It's almost been two steps forward and one step back. I think that's why we're not quite where we want to be, pulling away from the pack and in the top three.

Harry Clifton (left) celebrates with teammate James Maxwell after Rovers saw off Harrogate.

"But hopefully we can take a lot of confidence from where we are at the minute and carry on a run. We're excited going into the back-end of the season. We're in a good place and we have to just keep our heads and keep going."