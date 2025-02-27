Doncaster Rovers man on the lessons learned from 'absolutely crazy' Grimsby Town promotion

Harry Clifton wasn't at Doncaster Rovers last year so missed out on the incredible club record-equalling winning run.

Rovers went from looking over their shoulders to qualifying for the League Two play-offs thanks to a barnstorming sequence of results, including a staggering ten-game winning streak. Grant McCann's side are hoping to go one better than last term, when they suffered play-off heartache against Crewe Alexandra, and are well-placed for an automatic promotion spot as they sit third with 13 matches left.

But midfielder Clifton can call upon his own end-of-season miracle as Rovers hurtle towards the end of another campaign. Clifton played his part in Grimsby Town's stunning play-off promotion from the National League in 2021-22. The Mariners sneaked into the end-of-season lottery and then clinched a return to the EFL - but they did it the hard way.

"That was an absolutely crazy play-off campaign," Clifton tells the Free Press. "We hit a nice run of form going into the play-offs from January, February time where we were just on it, but we'd left ourselves a lot to do."

The convoluted National League play-off system differs from that in the EFL. It sees teams in fourth face seventh, and fifth face sixth - each being one-off ties at the home of the higher-placed side. The two winners then travel to second and third respectively, also in a one-off tie. It generally stacks the odds against teams finishing sixth or seventh given they have to play two matches away from home to qualify for the final.

But Grimsby, then under Paul Hurst, won against all odds. They conquered Notts County in the quarter-final before toppling big-spending Wrexham in a nine-goal thriller just five days later. Then, in the showpiece final at West Ham's Olympic Stadium, they saw off Solihull Moors. It was an incredible feat considering they came from behind in all three games and that all three went the distance in extra-time.

"Luckily, we managed to get ourselves into the play-offs and then just took that form into it really," Clifton recalls. "We were behind in all three matches. We had to go away to Wrexham, away to Notts County and all three went to extra-time and so we sort of got that reputation of coming back into games.

"It was a great campaign and great memories and I learnt alot about never giving up so it was important to my development.

Harry Clifton is hoping for automatic promotion with Rovers this term.

"I've taken things from that and in the present, the aim is top-three this season. So from now until the end of the season we all have to pull together. We've got ourselves in a good place but it's just about kicking on now."