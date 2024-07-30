Doncaster Rovers man on Ben Whiteman homework and appreciating Manchester City star

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Could George Broadbent be the next Ben Whiteman?

Grant McCann certainly believes that the current Doncaster Rovers star is capable of performing a similar midfield role this coming season to one of his predecessors.

Broadbent, recruited from Sheffield United for an undisclosed fee a year ago, has caught the eye in Rovers' pre-season so far. McCann and his coaching staff have praised the physical shape the 23-year-old has returned in - and they are also praising him for the tactical tweaks he has quickly adjusted to.

"It's something the gaffer has spoken to me about: looking forward and trying to play it forward as quick as possible," Broadbent told the Free Press, when asked about the shift further back on the field.

"We've got players such as Ephraim (Yeboah), Hursty and Joe (Sbarra). If we can get it to players like that quicker then we're more likely to score."

A tactical discussion with his manager was the catalyst for the experiment. And few regular watchers of Rovers could deny that so far it has worked a treat. Broadbent has not only displayed a laser-like arsenal of sprayed passes but has also become more vocal and taken on more responsibility.

He says talks with the gaffer on how Whiteman performed the role have helped. Whiteman, now of Preston North End, is a sought-after regular in the Championship having honed his craft at Rovers where he played a starring role in McCann's first stint in charge.

Broadbent says he also tries to learn off those engine room schemers operating at an even higher level, with one Manchester City star a particular favourite of his.

Ben Whiteman has shone in the Championship since swapping Rovers for Preston. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

"The manager has been there and done it and been successful at it so there's no better person to learn off really," he added.

"And he's been showing me clips of Ben Whiteman when he was here before. He's someone who I can learn off and try and take things from his game and put them into my game.