Doncaster Rovers man can breathe sigh of relief as ban avoided amid EFL threshold reset

Billy Sharp.

Doncaster Rovers endured a frustrating afternoon against Cheltenham, in Saturday's 2-2 draw.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grant McCann's men twice had to come from behind to earn a share of the spoils. Despite keeping them in the top three, the result extends the team's poor run at home.

Rovers have won just one of their last seven in DN4, in stark contrast to a superb away record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One bonus from today's game however is that one key player has missed out on receiving a ban. Billy Sharp was locked on four bookings heading into today - the 19th game of the league season. Players who amass five cautions by this mark automatically receive a one-match ban. Sharp was the only Rovers player under threat of receiving such a punishment but he successfully swerved the referee's book in his 45-minute cameo against the Robins.

The EFL threshold now resets meaning players with ten yellows by the 37th game receive a two-game ban. It gives a bit of breathing space to Rovers' squad as they look to avoid costly suspensions.

Rovers now turn their attentions to the EFL Trophy on Tuesday, at home to Port Vale in the last-32.