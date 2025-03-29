Doncaster Rovers man aims for unique treble to add to Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United feats

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Richard Wood says he is looking to make up for lost time as Doncaster Rovers chase down promotion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club skipper is hunting down a fifth elevation of his career. He was on the sidelines from August until earlier this month after finally getting to the bottom of a troublesome ankle issue.

Now back firmly in the fold, the 39-year-old is determined to grab his chance with both hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've got a new lease of life and I'm enjoying it - even at my old age!" he tells the Free Press. "It feels as though I was out for so long. I was injured last season with my calf, then came back and did well. I'm just disappointed how it's worked out. It's a shame I've not been able to give more for the club. But there's nine more games now to give as much as I can and then see what happens from there."

If Wood were to help Rovers get over the line it would be a unique hat-trick on a personal level. It would mean he'd have won promotion with three of the five clubs in South Yorkshire. He came through Sheffield Wednesday's academy and helped the Owls win the League One play-offs in 2005. He then spent a vast portion of his career at Rotherham United and went up three times from the third tier with the Millers. At both clubs he is held in high esteem by the supporters and to pull off the same feat with Grant McCann's side would only endear him further to the Rovers fans. Given the rivalry between the three sets of fanbases, that is some achievement.

"I hadn't thought of it like that but yes! That's the aim," he adds. "It's why I signed here. Because the club's struggled for how ever many years so it's about time we had something to cheer about. Hopefully we can do it.

"I don't know what it is with South Yorkshire clubs. Maybe it's just a Yorkshire thing. I'm a Yorkshireman myself and that grit and determination that I think I show - fans like it. I'm not the best player, I'll readily admit that. But with me, you'll get hard work, I'll give it my all and I think that's all fans want to see sometimes."

Rovers return to action after a two-week break at home to Carlisle United.