Doncaster Rovers will not be appealing against Jack Senior's dismissal against Morecambe.

Full-back Senior was sent off in Tuesday night’s 1-0 win in Lancashire. Referee Ollie Yates dished out a straight red card in the 70th minute for a foul on Ged Garner.

Speaking post-match at Morecambe regarding the incident, Rovers chief Grant McCann said: "We'll have a look at Jack's tackle first, before we make any sort of call such as appealing it. Sometimes when you do appeal these kind of decision you get nowhere anyway. They tend to stay with the (decision made by) the referee."

The FA deals with disciplinary issues and their rulebook states that if clubs wish to pursue a case of wrongful dismissal it has to be lodged by 1pm the next business day, with evidence then submitted the following day.

But the Free Press understands that the club, upon reviewing footage of the incident, have chosen not to appeal. The FA are expected to announce the length of Senior's ban in due course.

He will now definitely miss Saturday's trip to Accrington Stanley meaning James Maxwell is likely to be brought back in despite breaking his little toe. McCann said that the Scot should be ok to play through the pain, thanks to pain-killers and strapping.

He added: “James has broken his toe but as I've said it's down to game management. It's his little toe so there's not much you can do about it really. Maybe (he'll need) some strapping and a painkiller and he'll be okay. He's going to need to be now if Jack's suspended."