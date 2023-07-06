News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers: Live updates as Grant McCann and Cliff Byrne meet supporters for Q&A event

Doncaster Rovers fans will have a chance to put their questions to the club’s new management team at a Q&A event tonight.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 6th Jul 2023, 16:17 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 16:26 BST

You can follow the evening with Grant McCann and Cliff Byrne on our live blog from 6.30pm, with the pair expected to answer questions for around one hour.

Scroll down for updates.

Grant McCann (right) and Cliff Byrne.Grant McCann (right) and Cliff Byrne.
Live updates as Grant McCann and Cliff Byrne meet supporters for Q&A event

Show new updates
18:05 BST

Good evening

Around 90 fans expected here tonight, all of them will get a chance to put their questions to Doncaster’s new management team.

Event kick-off at 6.30.

