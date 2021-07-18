Doncaster Rovers line up next signing

The player can operate across the front line and will boost the attacking options at Richie Wellens’ disposal.

Speaking after Saturday’s friendly at Bradford City, boss Wellens had said a deal for the player was close, despite strong competition for his services.

“We think we’ve got one over the line,” he said.

“A player who can play across the front line is done. It’s a loan from a Premier League club

“I think he will be travelling up on Sunday and will train with us on Monday.”

The loan was indeed signed off on Saturday afternoon and the player is set to report to Cantley Park on Monday.

Wellens has spoken of his preference of signing players on loan that already had picked up senior experience but was willing to waive that stance for this particular youngster, who has so far only played age group football.

The Rovers boss this week travelled to the player’s club to meet with him and convince him that the Keepmoat was the perfect destination for him this term.

At least half a dozen other League One clubs had shown an interest in the youngster.

Wellens says other potential loan signings have been identified but he must wait to see if the finances of the deals will suit his budget.

“We’ve got four or five who we could probably move on in the latter part of the window if they become free loans or extremely cheap,” he said.

