Doncaster Rovers: Liam Mandeville joins Chesterfield on two-year deal

Liam Mandeville has signed for Chesterfield following his release from Doncaster Rovers.

The 22-year-old forward has penned a two-year contract with the National League outfit.

Mandeville’s breakthrough season came when Rovers won promotion from League Two in 2017 but he failed to kick on and was cast aside by new boss Grant McCann.

He spent last season on loan at League Two side Morecambe where he scored four times in 46 appearances.

Mandeville told Chesterfield’s official website: “We had a good chat and I liked what I heard [from manager John Sheridan]. It's an excellent set-up and I’m looking forward to it.”

Glynn Snodin, the Spireites’ assistant manager and former Rovers star, said: “Liam could have stayed in the Football League, so credit to him for dropping down to the National League to join us.

“He creates and scores goals and we think we can get the best out of him.”

Mandeville scored 15 goals in 64 appearances for Rovers.