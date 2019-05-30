Doncaster Rovers lead the race to sign Rotherham United's Joe Newell

Doncaster Rovers are the frontrunners to sign Rotherham United midfielder Joe Newell, we understand.

The 26-year-old is out of contract at the New York Stadium this summer and has been offered fresh terms by the Millers.

Rovers are among several League One sides to have also tabled contract offers to Newell.

And it is understood he is most keen to switch across South Yorkshire to join Rovers and link up with Grant McCann, whom he played alongside at Peterborough United.

Newell – who is currently on holiday – has been given a deadline of close of business on Friday to inform Rotherham whether he intends to stay with Paul Warne’s side, for whom he has made 150 appearances, scoring 15 goals since joining in 2015.

Millers assistant manager Richie Barker told the Rotherham Advertiser: “By the weekend, we will know about them [Newell and Anthony Forde].

"We've agreed that a final decision will be made between us by this weekend."

Newell made 32 appearances for Rotherham this season, but only 19 were starts and it is believed that has been a factor in the decision-making over his future plans.

McCann is looking to make at least two additions to his Rovers midfield ranks following the end of Herbie Kane’s loan from Liverpool plus Tommy Rowe’s departure at the end of his contract.

An attack-minded midfielder who is good on the ball and who likes to drive forward in possession, Newell appears to be an ideal candidate for McCann’s preferred style of football.

The Rovers boss has kept tight-lipped on interest in Newell in recent weeks.

“I like Joe – Joe is a good player,” McCann said. “But he’s a Rotherham player.”

Newell started his senior career at Peterborough, making 109 appearances following his debut in 2011.

It is understood Posh have offered him the chance to return to London Road this summer but he is keen to explore new challenges.

The Tamworth-born midfielder has made 94 career appearances in League One, including helping Rotherham to promotion via the play-offs in 2018.