Doncaster Rovers: Latest on pursuit of Paul Downing

Paul Downing has been offered a 'huge' contract by one of Doncaster Rovers' League One rivals, Grant McCann has revealed.

McCann is keen to secure a permanent contract for the centre half, who impressed greatly while on loan at the Keepmoat from Blackburn Rovers last season.

But he has admitted all along that Rovers face a battle for the 27-year-old's signature and it appears the fight may have only grown more tough.

"Nothing as much," said McCann when asked if there had been any progress on talks with Downing's team.

"There's a lot of clubs after Paul.

"One particularly big League One club have offered him a huge contract. It's big."

McCann has spoken of his desire to ensure more parity in wages across the Rovers squad this summer and will refuse to compromise on that simply to secure one particular target.

With that in mind, he is assured by the quality of centre half options in his squad already - though he reiterated he will be signing another this summer, whether it is Downing or someone else

"I'm reluctant in terms of giving these contracts out in terms of the big deals," he said.

"I know I've got two very good centre halves in Tom Anderson and Joe Wright.

"I've got two very good young centre halves coming through in Shane Blaney and Rian McLean.

"I will bring in another centre half but the deal has to be right for us."