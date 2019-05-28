Doncaster Rovers: Latest on Danny Andrew talks as negotiations with Tommy Rowe end

Danny Andrew is expected to sign a new contract with Doncaster Rovers later this week, Grant McCann has revealed.

Andrew has been offered a fresh deal by Rovers with his current contract due to expire at the end of next month.

And McCann says the 28-year-old has agreed to the terms and is due to sign before the weekend.

"Myself and Danny's agent have agreed so we expect that to be finalised later this week," McCann said.

"Signed, sealed and delivered hopefully.

"We're looking good on that front.

"Until it's signed, it's not signed but they've both agreed which is good.

"Danny is away at the moment on his stag do because he gets married soon.

"We're hoping he's going to be in later this week to get the paperwork signed."

Andrew is the final out-of-contract player to finalise his future with Andy Butler having left to join Scunthorpe United.

And McCann has confirmed negotiations with skipper Tommy Rowe have ended.

The Rovers boss says it is 'not feasible' to meet Rowe's wage demands and he will instead spread the money around improving the squad.

"We feel we can get a player that can come in there that's a younger version of Tommy and can be at least as effective," McCann said. That is where we're looking at.

"It's nothing against Tommy, we love him, we think he's a really good player.

"In terms of that we just need to make sure we balance it around the group a bit more."