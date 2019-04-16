Doncaster Rovers: Latest on Ben Whiteman, John Marquis and Tom Anderson ahead of Sunderland trip

Doncaster Rovers have received a considerable selection boost ahead of the trip to automatic promotion chasing Sunderland on Good Friday.

Midfielder Ben Whiteman is fit and available for selection having trained comfortably this week following his ankle injury.

Whiteman has spent a month on the sidelines having suffered ankle ligament damage in the draw with Barnsley last month.

The 22-year-old has initially been expected to make a swift recovery but continued to feel pain when working with the ball in training.

Boss Grant McCann was keen to avoid risking Whiteman in last weekend’s clash with Plymouth Argyle.

But McCann is satisfied of Whiteman’s fitness and will consider him for selection for the tough trip to Sunderland.

As expected, John Marquis has also been passed fit for Friday’s trip to the north east, having completed the concussion recovery protocol.

Marquis suffered a concussion during the win at Bradford City and missed the game with Plymouth as part of the FA’s concussion guidelines.

The striker returned to training earlier this week and is expected to return to the starting XI on Friday.

One player who will not be part of the squad for the trip to the Stadium of Light is defender Tom Anderson.

The centre half suffered a calf injury in training last week which kept him out of the win over Plymouth.

While he has made a strong recovery since, Anderson will not he risked on Friday but should be available for Tuesday night’s game against Accrington Stanley at the Keepmoat.